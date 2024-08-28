Ciudad Juarez.– From today, the local government will publish the Municipal Gazette, which will contain the rules and regulations approved by the Council, as well as relevant information for the population.

The gazette will appear every Tuesday on the official website of the Municipality www.juarez.gob.mx and will later be printed for anyone who requests it, said the Secretary of the City Council, Héctor Ortiz Orpinel.

He said that due to the size of their population, Chihuahua and Juárez are the two municipalities in the state that must have their gazette.

He indicated that in this way, the rules and regulations approved by the City Council will be published in the gazette no later than five days after their approval and there will no longer be a need to wait for them to be published in the Official State Gazette.

The gazette will appear on the website every Tuesday and anyone who requires a printed version should request it from the City Hall Secretary, he said.

He indicated that the preparation of the Gazette will be in charge of the Government Directorate, by Nora Cecilia Meraz, advisor to said department.