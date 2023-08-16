The Municipality of Utrecht needs help! They are looking for a company that wants to install 1,000 new charging stations for them.

The Municipality of Utrecht is known as a green municipality. Groen Links has been in the college for a long time. In contrast to Amsterdam, where extensive experiments are still being carried out with cutting roads, the city center of Utrecht has been virtually inaccessible by car for years.

An environmental zone has also been active in the city center for a long time and the Municipality of Utrecht has been working for years with the installation of masses of charging stations. But not nearly enough! So it can be read in what used to be it Utrecht newspaper was called.

1,000 charging stations please!

Utrecht really wants its residents to drive an electric car as much as possible. They must then all be charged. In the city, not all of you can hang your own charging station on your facade, so about 1,000 extra public charging stations have to be built.

This week, the Domstad put out the tender and it is estimated that this contract will cost around 9.5 million euros. Incidentally, the intention is that the winner of the tender will also take over the existing 700 charging points.

Need charging stations

The new provider must go and see for itself in Utrecht where there is the greatest need for the charging stations and what good places are to realize all those public charging points. An additional requirement is that the entire system should function sustainably and ‘smartly’. For example, charging when there is also a lot of power available.

Another nice job to more than double the entire charging infrastructure in a large city like Utrecht. The tender closes at the end of September 2023 and in January 2024 the shovel must be dug for the first charging station.

Incidentally, all 1,000 units do not have to be operational until August 31, 2034. This is how long the contractor has to complete his task.

