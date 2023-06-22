Taleb Abdullah Al Yahyai, ​​Director of the Municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn, confirmed the completion of all necessary preparations to celebrate Eid Al-Adha in a safe and comfortable environment that provides residents and visitors of the city with a unique and enjoyable experience in a family atmosphere full of luxury, happiness and fun.

This confirmation came after a field tour to check on the readiness of the city’s facilities. It was carried out by His Excellency the President of the Municipal Council, Ahmed Abdullah bin Yarouf Al Naqbi, and His Excellency the Director of the Municipality, Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai. In it, they expressed their satisfaction with the level of readiness and services, and thanked the concerned departments and teams working in the field. The tour included a visit to the Eid chapel, the altar, and the vegetable and fish market. It also included examining the condition of the roads, the cleanliness of the streets and squares, and viewing the works of decoration and beautification of the city.

Regarding the details of preparing for the blessed Eid Al-Adha, Talib Abdullah Al-Yahya’i, Director of the Municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn, explained that the municipality’s operations department – ​​from an early age – began implementing an integrated plan that included maintenance and cleaning works in roads and public places, and preparing the Eid prayer hall, altars, markets, gardens and parks, to ensure public health. It meets the needs of the population during the Eid days, and it also included awareness and educational campaigns about health requirements and public safety procedures that must be followed in performing the Eid rituals and enjoying its atmosphere. Spreading joy and happiness throughout the city.

The director of the municipality stressed the necessity of adhering to all the announced procedures and measures, and warned of the dangers of dealing with unlicensed mobile butchers, and stressed the necessity of slaughtering the sacrificial animals in the slaughterhouse. All health requirements and procedures are met under full health supervision by specialists and veterinarians.

With regard to the personal safety of the city’s residents and visitors, citizens and residents, Al-Yahyaei wished them a blessed Eid and happy times, and wished them to follow safety procedures, noting that the municipality teams are ready to serve them 24 hours a day and are ready to deal with any emergency that is reported via the number (993). .

He pointed out, however, that the efforts of the field teams and the inspection and food safety control teams are continuous and intense during the Eid period to provide the best levels of service and ensure the well-being of residents and visitors in the city of Dibba Al-Hisn.

At the conclusion of his speech; His Excellency Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, ​​Director of the Municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn, raised the highest verses of congratulations, blessings and best wishes to the wise leadership on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha. And may God return this honorable occasion to the United Arab Emirates – the government and the people – with good, Yemen and blessings.