The Municipality of San Donato approves the new AC Milan stadium

“The San Donato Milanese City Council decides to positively evaluate the feasibility of the initial proposal” regarding the creation of the new AC Milan stadium “acknowledging that the subsequent operational phase must be conducted through a specific program agreement following a request for promotion of the same by the Mayor”. This is what is written in the resolution approved regarding the proposed urban planning variant for the San Francesco area where the future Milan Stadium should be built. Ansa reports it. Mayor Francesco Squeriin the organized press conference, explains that “some alerts especially regarding mobility, a program agreement will be needed. The project presented by Sportlifecity will undergo changes over time.”

Stadium, the Municipality of San Donato: “Guarantees on infrastructure, roads and environment”

“Specific responses must be guaranteed on some important areas of public interest including issues related to infrastructure, roads, public transport and environmental issues”, continues the note. “These assessments will also have to be integrated with what will emerge through the participatory process carried out with citizens”. As regards the strengthening of infrastructure and transport, the Municipality requests an improvement of the existing transport system, the development of the railway station to reduce the use of cars with the recovery of the parking areas.

