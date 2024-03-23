Since this week, a top Rotterdam official has been officially suspected of fraud in the renovation of the Boijmans Museum, but his long career raises more questions. For example, he had a cellar built under his home, which involved companies that also carried out major jobs for the municipality. This is evident from research on this site. A professor of Integrity is particularly critical of this state of affairs.
#municipality #Rotterdam #questions #private #cellar #discredited #top #official
