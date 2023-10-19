Here we are: the Regional Administrative Court (TAR) of Lazio has issued a long-awaited ruling regarding the circulation of historic vehicles in Rome. The appeal presented by the Automotoclub Storico Italiano (ASI), together with the Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia Historic Registers, supported by the Italian Motorcyclist Federation and the Roman Club “La Tartaruga”, was accepted by the TAR of Lazio with sentence no. 15408/2023 of 18 October. “This sentence – explains the lawyer Enrico Mormino who handled the appeal – has immediate effect, it cancels all the acts of the Lazio Region and the Capitoline Council which limited the circulation of historic vehicles”.

The ruling of the TAR of Lazio, which also included other appeals presented against the same provisions, establishes the need to balance the protection of the environment with the protection of the historical and cultural heritage, recognized as a constitutional value of equal importance. This need had already been noted by the Council of State in opinion no. 799/2021, issued following a previous extraordinary appeal presented by ASI. Furthermore, the Regional Administrative Court for Lazio reiterates the special nature of historic vehicles, already recognized by law within the broader category of motor vehicles. It also underlines the irreplaceable role of the certifying bodies and the exclusivity of the Certificate of Historical Relevance issued by these bodies as the only mechanism permitted by law to verify the historicity of vehicles.

What happens now

This recent ruling by the TAR of Lazio represents another important step forward in the protection of historic motoring, following the example of other regions and large Italian cities. According to the State Council, there is no evidence that restrictions on the movement of historic vehicles have a significant impact on the objective of reducing pollution, so they cannot be compared to restrictive measures for other vehicles. This position is based on extensive and detailed analyzes and arguments presented by the ASI, ranging from the limited number of certified historic vehicles in circulation to their limited use, up to the need to protect their historical-cultural value.

ASI’s comment

“The arguments of the appeal regarding all the provisions limiting the circulation of historic vehicles were accepted”, comments Alberto Scuro, President of the ASI. “In the part relating to law, our reflections on the balance and specificity of the role of historic vehicles were taken into consideration. I am very satisfied with this ruling, as it represents a further step forward towards widespread awareness that historic motorsport is an Italian excellence that we must continue to protect and promote for the good of the country.”

The IMF’s comment

“I am very satisfied with this sentence – declares the IMF president, Giovanni Copioli – which confirms our opinion expressed several times also to the municipality of Rome, on the inadequacy of the bans contained in the resolutions issued in the last year. Our certified historical heritage (and all the related activities that revolve around it) must be able to continue to live because, we are convinced, this is not what poisons the air of the municipalities. The circulation of our motorbikes, which is certainly not daily, is necessary for their survival.”

Applause also from Aci

Aci and Aci Storico also express their satisfaction with the TAR ruling no. 15408/2023 of 18 October, which allowed the removal of the ban on access to the green area and the historic center of Rome for vehicles of historical and collectible interest. We have actively participated in the discussions that the Municipality of Rome has always guaranteed to all those affected by this problem, therefore we can only be satisfied with the outcome of this matter.

But no détente, the Aci-Asi controversy continues

Can ACI’s applause for the battle carried out by ASI be seen as a sign of relaxation in the now historic (this too…) Asi-Aci battle? Far from it: “We also believe it is right – explains the president Angelo Sticchi Damiani – to highlight that, despite the extreme correctness of the sentence which rightly applied the current legislation (article 60), a mechanism is in fact triggered which generates some inconsistencies . First of all, that owners of cars over 30 years old must still have a certificate of historical relevance (issued by ASI) despite the fact that this is essentially useless since the age of the vehicle already allows them to be considered historic cars, rather than historical interest. This consequence arises from a long-standing problem that has already been highlighted time and time again in every possible forum. That is, the absolute anachronism of art 60, drawn up over 31 years ago and which unfortunately today is completely unsuitable for photographing the real entity of historical Italian motoring, which has more than multiplied a hundredfold in numbers. Furthermore, it remains singular that twenty-year-old cars, as ASI believes, can be considered of historical interest “if well preserved” even though they include VW Golf, Ford Fiesta, Fiat Punto and even commercial vehicles. It really seems difficult to see in this perspective the real desire to protect the historical and cultural value of vintage cars”. “On the contrary, twenty-year-old cars – concludes Sticchi – except for the exceptions identified through the safeguard list, as they are truly of historical value and interest, should simply be scrapped. In fact, our country has the most advanced average age of its fleet in Europe, our priority – right in the midst of a global push for more sustainable mobility – must be to urgently modernize it, eliminating Euro 0.1 cars ,2,3 and not that of letting them circulate freely, perhaps with tricks that are primarily in the interest of the person issuing the certificate. And this urgent scrapping must be supported with every possible means and incentive, also planning, as we are doing as ACI, forms of ”social leasing”. Because no one should be left behind. And it would be truly singular if Italy, home of motoring excellence, ended up being the only country in Europe which, instead of encouraging the modernization of the fleet, ended up encouraging the circulation of older, polluting vehicles”.