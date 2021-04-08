Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

The Public Health Department of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality issued a circular for concerned owners and officials of establishments related to public health regarding precautionary and preventive measures during the holy month of Ramadan.

The circular focused on preventing the distribution of breakfast meals for the fasting person in front of homes and food establishments, provided that the matter is limited to direct distributions in workers’ accommodations through coordination with charitable societies and the officials of these accommodations.

Health facilities called for the necessity to follow the updated precautionary and preventive measures from the competent authorities to ensure the application of the highest standards of hygiene and sterilization during the preparation and preparation of foods with a commitment to verify the health and safety of service providers.

The municipality decided to prevent the sale of snacks in front of the shops, and on the other hand, it was stressed that the precautionary measures should be followed for individuals, whether workers in health facilities or those who visit them, by adhering to wearing the muzzle and taking into account the physical spacing between everyone.

The circular included the precautionary measures related to means of transporting foodstuffs and others, as it was stressed the need to follow the highest standards of hygiene and sterilization for the means of transport, in addition to the need for the delivery worker to wear masks and gloves.

The circular indicated the importance of adhering to the capacity specified in each health facility, including the number permitted to sit at dining tables.