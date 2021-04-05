The Khorfakkan municipality revealed that it had registered 32 violations and warnings directed to food establishments, beauty centers, and salons for women and men, in addition to gyms for violating health requirements and not adhering to preventive and precautionary decisions against Corona during the past month.

The director of the municipality, Eng. Fawzia Al-Qadi, stated that the Public Health Department is continuing its joint inspection campaigns with the Khorfakkan Police, the Department of Economic Development, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, intensively on all food establishments of the municipality’s food control division, as well as beauty centers, women’s salons, and gyms of the municipality’s health care division, to make sure. From the commitment of its pioneers and workers to the preventive and precautionary measures and health requirements that regulate the workflow, set by the concerned authorities to besiege the “Covid-19” virus and prevent it from spreading.

She indicated that the municipality has participated in monitoring and awareness-raising in curbing the spread of the pandemic by setting preventive health controls for facilities since the start of the pandemic, which are constantly updated, and in line with government directives issued in this regard. From the commitment of its employees to the precautionary and preventive measures and the application of the physical distancing system, noting that 10 sites were alerted and one violation was released.

She pointed out that seven sites were alerted and 10 others were warned, in addition to issuing four violations of beauty centers, women’s salons and gyms, after the inspectors of the municipality’s health care division conducted inspection tours of 25 sites to follow up adherence to the precautionary measures and the imposed health standards.

She noted that all workers in the facilities have been educated on the importance of adhering to the instructions and decisions issued by the municipality, noting that the municipality inspectors have observed a number of observations concerned with the lack of awareness of some workers of the importance of implementing preventive measures, in addition to the need for cooperation from everyone to achieve the desired goals of the measures that have been put in place to protect workers. In these facilities and society in general.





