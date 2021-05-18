The head of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council, Dr. Rashid Al-Naqbi, said that the council, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah and the Sharjah Police General Command, is studying radical solutions to address the traffic congestion that the city of Khorfakkan experiences during holidays and weekends.

He pointed out that the solutions will achieve a smooth flow of traffic, noting that the council has submitted proposals to the concerned authorities, represented in expanding roads and adding additions to the streets concerned with congestion, in addition to establishing an electronic portal and approving parking fees on crowded roads.

The Director of the Khorfakkan Municipality, Eng. Fawzia Rashid Al-Qadi, revealed that 53 violations were seized for distorting the general appearance of facilities, public squares and roads during the Eid holiday.





