The municipality of Granada that has become the European capital of the caves for its thousands of underground houses

Guadix Save an unusual architectural and urban heritage. It is not exuberant churches, kilometer walls, opulent monuments, large gardens and other ostentatious complexes, but something simpler. This Granada municipality has thousands of cave houses, underground homes that have earned him the recognition of European Capital of the Caves.

According to data from the Andalusian Consistory, they are currently preserved two thousand caves houseslocated in the one known as the neighborhood of Las Cuevas, which forms an arc from east to west, wrapping this city of just under twenty thousand inhabitants.

In bird view, these caves create a Singular stamp. They are distributed anarchically, taking advantage of the paths and natural aspects of the hills as access to each of them. And, between lime and clay, a forest of white chimneys arises, which also intermingles with the green of nature.

There is no equal facade in these particular homes. “It is usually an element of integration for the cave in the troglodite habitat, so that it is charged to the geometry of the land,” says the Guadix City Council on its website. These caves keep more curiosities, in addition to their particular aesthetics: They begin to chop from the roof down.

Inside, they have the comfort of any house, although with the advantages that this material entails, capable of maintaining a constant temperature between 18 and 20 degreesin addition to being insulating, ensuring that housing is a haven of peace in the middle of the city.

Caves for all uses

The use of the cave as housing is not the only one. Within these you can also find temples (hermitages or churches) and funeral pantheons. It highlights above all the New Hermitage for his trousseau, with a “superb” canvas of the Virgin of Gracia of the 18th century.

In addition, they have come to house wineries, bread ovens, pottery, rural accommodations, hotels, museums, restaurants and interpretation centers, where visitors can know all the details of these homes that are mimicked with the land.