Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 12:04

In 2021, the municipality of Catas Altas, in the state of Minas Gerais, recorded the highest GDP per capita in the country: R$920,833.97, driven by the extraction of iron ore. In the same year, Brazilian GDP per capita was R$42,247.52.

The data comes from the Gross Domestic Product of Municipalities 2021 survey, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In second place in the ranking for highest GDP per capita was Canaã dos Carajás, in Pará, followed by São Gonçalo do Rio Baixo (MG), Itatiaiuçu (MG), Presidente Kennedy (ES), Conceição do Mato Dentro (MG), Maricá ( RJ), Saquarema (RJ), Paulínia (SP) and Campos de Júlio (MT).

At the opposite extreme, three municipalities in Maranhão had the lowest GDP per capita in 2021: Santana do Maranhão (MA), with R$5,407.66; Primeira Cruz (MA), with R$5,732.25; and Matões do Norte (MA), with R$5,737.04.

Among the Capital Municipalities, Brasília (DF) had the highest GDP per capita, with R$ 92,732.27, while Salvador (BA) recorded the lowest result, R$ 21,706.06.