The city council of Amstelveen will decide next Wednesday on the fate of the ailing Cobra Museum. Then the council will vote on the city council’s proposal to stop the subsidy to the museum. This became clear on Wednesday evening at an inserted ‘council meeting’.

In the meeting, a handful of art lovers pleaded for the museum to be kept open. The most famous speaker was actor and painter Jeroen Krabbé, who has planned an exhibition in the museum next year on the occasion of his 80th birthday. In a video message, Krabbé called the Cobra Museum “the heart of Amstelveen”. His cry for help: “If you remove that, what will happen in that drafty corner? Will it be a carpet hall?”

Museum director Stefan van Raay and chairman of the board Jerry Straub also took the floor. Van Raay promised the council a letter with plans for the future within a few days. In the meeting he said he wanted to think about a more modest set-up of the museum with fewer major exhibitions, fewer international contacts and more emphasis on the local population. Straub reiterated what the museum had already stated earlier this week, namely that it is “structurally underfunded.”

Read also: Setback for ailing Cobra Museum: the municipality of Amstelveen does not want to guarantee



Delay

Various council members, including GroenLinks, the SP and 50+, want to postpone the decision on stopping the municipal subsidy, so that the museum has more time to come up with proposals for solving the financial problems. The museum currently receives 1.2 million a year from the municipality. Without that support, the museum will most likely go bankrupt.

Alderman Herbert Raat (VVD, Art and Culture) said in the meeting that he no longer has confidence in the museum’s willingness to change. Research commissioned by the municipality shows that the Cobra Museum, founded in 1995, has only run without a loss for two years since 2003. And since 2018, the municipality has been pressing for solutions for the exploitation deficits. Without visible results: last year the museum made a loss of 3.5 tons, this year is expected to be 7 tons.

After director Van Raay’s promise to think about a new course, the alderman for culture said he was “more hopeful” that the museum is prepared to “change the course”. For the time being, the vote on ending the subsidy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The museum opened Wednesday a online petition to keep the museum open. It was signed 2,200 times on Thursday morning.