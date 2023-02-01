The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, through the Infrastructure and Municipality Assets Sector, completed the first phase of an integrated project aimed at maintaining, rehabilitating and raising the efficiency of Al Maqta Bridge using the latest international technologies in bridge maintenance.

This comes within the framework of the municipality’s keenness to provide a world-class infrastructure to delight road users in Abu Dhabi, and to provide traffic facilities with international safety and security specifications. .

Al Maqta Bridge maintenance operations are characterized by the use of new technology in bridge maintenance projects, paint removal, and the installation of new paint in an innovative way, while providing maximum safety requirements for project workers, and taking the necessary precautions to provide a safe work environment that preserves the safety of workers and passers-by.

In the project, the municipality also uses the technique of controlling dust and sand emitted from paint removal so as not to impede traffic, pollute the vital environment of the bridge, or cause any damage or inconvenience to road users, and not pollute the water under the bridge.

Maintenance works include many axes, including .. maintenance of 4,130 square meters of iron arches above the bridge, maintenance of 16,100 square meters of steel sections below the bridge, maintenance of 8,500 square meters of old concrete parts, maintenance of 600 linear meters of pedestrian walkways, maintenance and repainting. Concrete barriers with a length of 900 linear meters.

The expected total working hours for the completion of the entire project is more than 191,847 continuous working hours, according to the best safety and sustainability specifications and standards.