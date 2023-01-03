The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City called on the owners of public drinking coolers (Al Sabeel) to adjust or change the status of the refrigerators in accordance with the health requirements and based on the decisions and regulations that regulate the operation of these refrigerators, as this requires that the refrigerators comply with the health conditions and standards, and the security and safety requirements.. with the aim of preserving health and safety of community members.
The municipality stated that it is forbidden to install a drinking water cooler (Al Sabeel) in public places without obtaining its approval, with the importance of adhering to this matter to ensure the safety of society.
She pointed out that it is possible and easy to obtain a permit to install these refrigerators through the digital platform for Abu Dhabi government services “Tamm”, while providing all the necessary requirements that are compatible with health, environmental and public safety conditions.
Regarding the requirements for obtaining a permit to install and operate a drinking water cooler, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City clarified that the following must be provided. Planning standards and conditions for installation and operation and not to damage the public infrastructure in the place where the water cooler is installed, such as sidewalks and roads.
She added that the water coolers must be installed on a base of concrete with a thickness of 10 cm (from the ground surface) to keep it from falling, and that all electrical connections are good, fixed and placed inside insulating pipes according to the requirements of the concerned authority to maintain the safety of users, in addition to providing the water cooler with approved filters, with cleaning and replacement. Whenever necessary and in accordance with the instructions of the manufacturer and taking into account the validity of the water taps to stop wasting water, in addition to placing a metal chip of size (10 cm x 6 cm) on the upper right front of the drinking water cooler, containing the municipal permit number, the emergency phone number, and the (Q) R code) that is being issued.
Regarding the duties entrusted to the owner of the refrigerator, the municipality stated that it consists of keeping cleaning and disinfection documents and the results of examining water samples in a file that the relevant municipality inspector can view, and in the event of contamination in any water sample, the owner must immediately empty the drinking water refrigerator and stop it from working, and take action All necessary procedures to remove pollution, and the water cooler in which pollution appeared is restarted after analyzing a sample of water to ensure that the causes of pollution are gone.
She pointed out that among the requirements for operating public drinking refrigerators is the importance of committing to performing maintenance, cleaning and disinfection of the water cooler every 6 months at least, and examining at least one water sample every year at an accredited laboratory to ensure the best levels of safety for users of these service outlets.
