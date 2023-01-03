The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City called on the owners of public drinking coolers “Al Sabeel” to adjust or change the status of the refrigerators in accordance with the health requirements and based on the decisions and regulations that regulate the operation of these refrigerators, as this requires that the refrigerators comply with the health conditions and standards, and the security and safety requirements.. with the aim of preserving health and safety of community members.

The municipality stated that it is forbidden to install the “Al Sabeel” drinking water cooler in public places without obtaining its approval, with the importance of adhering to this matter to ensure the safety of society.

She pointed out that it is possible and easy to obtain a permit to install these refrigerators through the digital platform for Abu Dhabi government services “Tamm”, while providing all the necessary requirements that are compatible with health, environmental and public safety conditions.

Regarding the requirements for obtaining a permit to install and operate a drinking water cooler, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City clarified that the following must be provided. Planning standards and conditions for installation and operation and not to damage the public infrastructure in the place where the water cooler is installed, such as sidewalks and roads.

Regarding the duties of the owner of the refrigerator, the municipality stated that it is represented in keeping cleaning and disinfection documents and the results of examining water samples in a file that the concerned municipality inspector can view, and in the event of contamination in any water sample, the owner must empty the drinking water refrigerator immediately and stop it from working, and take action All necessary procedures to remove pollution, and the water cooler in which pollution appeared is restarted after analyzing a sample of water to ensure that the causes of pollution are gone.

She pointed out that among the requirements for operating public drinking refrigerators is the importance of committing to performing maintenance, cleaning and disinfection of the water cooler every 6 months at least, and examining at least one water sample every year at an accredited laboratory to ensure the best levels of safety for users of these service outlets.

