public services in Mazatlan each time they show greater deterioration, especially the drainage of the city. On Monday Emilio Barragán avenue was flooded with sewage due to a electrical fault.

This situation caused the overflow and affected the surrounding inhabitants who not only had to put up with bad smells but also move between the sewage water.

It is true that for this year resources were allocated to repair the cárcamos, mostly damaged due to lack of maintenance.

But the authorities in turn could be more visionary and if they have already begun to correct these failures, it would be good if they invested in better drainage connections. We cannot forget that Mazatlán has a large investment in the construction of condominium towers and when they are fully used, the drains could again collapse.

