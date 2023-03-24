An apple, grilled chicken and water instead of coke. At the request of the city council, the menu of five fast food outlets in Rotterdam is temporarily greener, healthier and more sustainable. Not everyone is waiting for that. “This is patronizing.”
Marcel Wijnstekers, Fabio Yasamin
Latest update:
9:00 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#municipality #intervenes #fast #food #restaurants #apple #water #menu #buys
Leave a Reply