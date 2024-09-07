Ciudad Juarez.– In three years and eight months, the Municipality has issued 24,014 identity cards to citizens who lost their documents or minors who needed them to carry out some procedure, announced the Director of Government, Óscar Murillo. Such is the case of Petra Fuentes, who requested it at the Municipal Presidency for her 17-year-old daughter, who is pregnant and needs the identity card to register her in the State medical services, MediChihuahua. “It is an identification like any other document, except that this one is a little simpler, the identity card is processed with the updated birth certificate and two witnesses,” he explained. He said that in 2022, 9,417 identity cards were granted, in 2022 there were 7,744 and from 2023 to August 30, there were 7,853. “The identity card process is very variable, according to the needs of the population,” he said. He explained that the two witnesses required to request it must present their voter ID or passport. “They must come accompanied by their voter ID or passport to identify themselves and to be able to prove that the person who is presenting their birth certificate is who they say they are,” he mentioned. He said that people who act as witnesses are protested to speak truthfully, “since it is a crime to lie before an administrative authority as is the case.” “They are protested to speak truthfully: the Penal Code, both local and federal, mentions that it is a crime to speak falsely before an authority,” he said. Some of the citizens who request it do so to process their card for the Welfare programs, for school scholarships and in the case of minors also to manage their driver’s license. The identity card has a cost of two Measurement and Update Units (UMAs) which are equivalent to 217.14 pesos. In addition to the offices of the Municipal Administrative Unit “Lic. Benito Juárez”, the identity card can also be obtained at the Citizen Assistance Coordinator of the Southeast. The requirements for the identity card are the following: the interested party must appear, with a birth certificate in original and a copy; two witnesses with official identification –voter ID, Mexican passport or military card–. The witnesses can be neighbors, coworkers or relatives who know the interested party and can provide some information. In the case of minors, they must be accompanied by one of their parents or guardians with official identification.

