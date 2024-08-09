Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) reported that of the 5 billion pesos in user account debts, approximately 706 million correspond to various municipal departments, which represents about 15 percent of the total balances recorded, the decentralized agency reported.

Among the municipal departments with the largest debts is the municipal slaughterhouse, which owes 146 million 125 thousand 527 pesos and 83 cents.

For its part, Municipal Parks and Gardens has a debt of 506 million 56 thousand 369 pesos with 12 cents in 853 accounts registered with the JMAS.

The Municipal Market also has a total debt of 37 million 135 thousand 519 pesos with 04 cents distributed in 10 different accounts.

In addition, the Municipal Presidency has an outstanding balance of 17 million 180 thousand 937 pesos with 63 cents in a single account.

The accumulation of these debts in municipal offices represents 15 percent of the total debt, of the 90 thousand debtors reported by the JMAS.

The decentralized agency urged all debtors to approach the JMAS service centers to review the particular cases and reach a payment agreement to regularize their accounts.

So they can pay

The agency reminded users that they can go to any of the service centers distributed throughout the city, which are Sanders, located on Juan Gabriel Road and Sanders Avenue; Salvárcar, on Zaragoza Boulevard and Sonora Street number 1267; Independencia, on Independencia Boulevard and Miguel de la Madrid Extension S/N, and Continental, on Lerdo Avenue number 112 Sur, Pasaje Continental, premises 8, 9 and 10 in the Downtown area.

You can also go to Parajes de Oriente, located on Zaragoza Boulevard and Desierto de Kavir Street. All with opening hours from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

