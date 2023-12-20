The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman completed a 7-kilometre-long road lighting project in the city of Manama, at a cost of 2 million dirhams, as part of the department’s efforts to develop an integrated infrastructure and ensure quality of life.

In this regard, the Director General of the Department, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the implementation of the internal road lighting project in residential areas comes as a translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and with the generous follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman. Chairman of the Executive Council, to develop and improve the infrastructure in residential areas, to meet the needs of population and urban expansion in the emirate, improve the quality of life, and achieve the goals of the emirate’s strategic indicators.

He continued that the competencies working in the Department's Roads Department sought to complete the lighting project during the last period in the vital area, which witnesses a continuous movement around the clock of residents and visitors to the area, to provide the elements of luxury and comfortable living for the community.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Department’s Infrastructure Development Sector, Dr. Engineer Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, explained that the lighting projects are part of the department’s comprehensive and integrated development plan to provide lighting in all areas, and in accordance with the emirate’s 2040 urban plan, explaining that the department was keen to use the latest Lighting technologies (LED) that contribute to reducing energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions to preserve the environment.