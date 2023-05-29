With the force of a DANA, the Popular Party bathed the map of the electoral results in the municipalities of the Region of Murcia in blue this Sunday. And taking into account the towns where it reached an absolute majority and those others where it will be able to reach it together with Vox, which achieved representation in 36 new town halls, the scenario offers the image of a clear turn to the right. Compared to 2019, the PSOE is sinking, but maintains strongholds such as Águilas and Los Alcázares, Podemos is left with a minimal representation and Ciudadanos barely manages a symbolic councilor in Ceutí.

The popular ones reached fifteen absolute majorities and thirteen relative ones. And, with everything, the PSOE won 11 absolutes. These bastions are the aforementioned, plus Calasparra, Beniel, Bullas, Mula, Ceutí, Lorquí, Campos del Río, Ojós and Villanueva. In Aledo Aledo Avanza achieved absolute victory and in Alguazas, the simple Unity for Alguazas.

In the area of ​​the four most populated municipalities, the PP of José Ballesta achieved victory in Murcia, with an absolute majority; Noelia Arroyo’s reached ten seats, only four away from the absolute majority. They are the same ones that Vox obtained. In addition, the current mayoress won the game against Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), which was left with 8, compared to 4 from the PSOE and 1 from Sí Cartagena, the formation of Ana Belén Castejón. In Lorca, Fulgencio Gil took the popular up to eleven councilors, for 9 from PSOE, 4 from Vox and only one from Podemos. Only Molina de Segura allowed the Socialists to win among the greats. It resulted in eleven councilors. However, the Popular Party won 9 and Vox 5, which would allow the right-wing bloc to win the mayoralty in this great city in the capital’s metropolitan area.

Torre Pacheco, Jumilla, La Unión, Puerto Lumbreras and Totana are at the mercy of the right-wing pact

One of the unknowns of the day was knowing what would happen in Albudeite, before the alleged purchase of votes by mail from the PSOE. At the close of this edition, with the Mula Zone Electoral Board supervising the count and 46.17% counted, the PP had an absolute majority: 5 seats in the Plenary, compared to 2 for the PSOE and one for the LVDP.

In Mazarrón, where there was a complaint about the purchase of PP votes, this party won 8 councilors, compared to 6 of the independents. The PSOE was left with 6 and Vox with 1. In Totana, the PP surpassed, with 7 councilors, Ganar Totana (6). Vox and PSOE tied at 4. And in Puerto Lumbreras, the PSOE came first in votes, but tied at 8 councilors with the PP. Vox got one.

Changes in Cieza and Mazarrón



The popular ones obtained an absolute ‘supermajority’ in Alcantarilla, through their candidate Joaquín Buendía. And he also had a famous victory, again, Patricia Fernández in Archena. She improved her results and led her team to their eighth consecutive victory. Among the municipalities where the victory was for the socialists four years ago and this time the popular ones won is Jumilla, one of the enclaves where an eventual alliance with Vox could be key. Severa González’s PP reached ten councilors, compared to 9 from the PSOE, one from Vox and one from Podemos. Also in the Altiplano, the Yecla PP was left without an absolute majority but won again, with 10 councilors, compared to 6 from the PSOE, 3 from Vox and the 2 that Podemos obtained.

Overturn of the PP in Jumilla, Santomera and Torre Pacheco and ‘supermajority’ in Alcantarilla and Archena

The Northwest reflected the same trend, but more strongly. The PP garnered an absolute majority in Caravaca de la Cruz and Moratalla. The Socialists resisted in Calasparra, the birthplace of the PSRM leader, José Vélez, also with more votes than the rest of the formations combined. The same thing happened in Bullas, while in Cehegín there was a tie between populares, who gathered more votes, and socialists. The possible pacts with other formations will be key.

In Vega Alta, the Socialists received more votes in Cieza, but they tied at nine seats with the PP, which could seal an alliance with Vox, which achieved 3. In Abarán there was also the same tie, which opens the door to the period of the agreements.

In Torre Pacheco, the PP achieved eight councilors, ahead of the Independent Party, of the current councilor Antonio León, who stayed at 6. Vox reached 4 and the PSOE was left with 3. And there was a tie at 9 councilors in La Unión between the PP, which got more votes, and the PSOE of the current mayor, Pedro López. Vox reached 2, DLU entered with 1 and José López’s MC failed in his bid to enter this neighboring municipality of Cartagena.

The Socialists retain Águilas, Los Alcázares, Calasparra, Ceutí and Lorquí with an absolute majority

In the Mar Menor belt, the PP maintained an absolute majority in San Javier, where José Miguel Luengo will continue as councilor. In San Pedro, the PP also won, which can reach an absolute majority with Vox. And in Los Alcázares, Mario Cervera will continue as mayor, since he retained one of the main strongholds of the Socialists, with 13 seats, compared to 3 for the PP and 1 for Vox.

On a black day for the PSRM, the figure of Mari Carmen Moreno also stood out, who will remain in charge of the Águilas City Council having won 11 seats, compared to 7 for the Popular Party and 3 for Vox.

In the eastern region, the victory in Santomera by Víctor Martínez, who ousted the PSOE, stood out. This retains Beniel, where Mari Carmen Morales will continue as mayor.