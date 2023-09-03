Home page politics

“Take the municipalities seriously”: CDU party leader Friedrich Merz calls on the coalition to make it easier for asylum seekers to be returned. © Federico Gambarini/dpa

Friedrich Merz puts pressure on the federal government in asylum policy. The CDU leader calls for the number of safe countries of origin to be increased significantly.

Berlin – CDU boss Friedrich Merz wants to curb the influx of refugees and urges that other countries be declared so-called safe countries of origin: “Moldova, Georgia, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria or India must be recognized as safe countries of origin so that we can return there immediately,” Merz told the newspapers the Funke media group. The traffic light government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to include at least two countries in the list of safe countries of origin: Georgia and Moldova. The cabinet passed a corresponding bill on Wednesday. However, the approval of the Bundestag and Bundesrat is still pending.

For applicants from safe countries of origin, the German fundamental right to asylum also applies without restrictions, but it is more difficult to prove in individual cases. Conversely, it is easier to show what party and parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz wants to achieve. The number of asylum applications in the first half of 2023 increased by almost 18 percent compared to the same period last year; the countries mentioned by Merz remain relatively small in comparison – “in the per thousand range”, as he says. Hence his move.

Merz wants to expand safe states – FDP rejects demands for the time being

Safe countries of origin are countries where it is generally assumed that there is neither persecution nor inhuman or degrading treatment and that the foreigner concerned is therefore not threatened with any serious harm in his home country; which is why the rejection rate for asylum applications from these countries remains high. The classification “safe” currently applies to the member states of the European Union, Ghana, Senegal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro. CDUChairman Merz shot particularly sharply in the direction of the Greens, who according to him blocked the expulsion of other safe states: “It’s an enormous burden. The municipalities can no longer do this, and the federal government must finally take this seriously,” he says.

At the beginning of August, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) presented a cabinet draft to tighten the rules for deportations so that rejected asylum seekers can be deported more quickly. However, the federal government rejects the list of safe countries of origin presented by Merz – according to the parliamentary director of the FDP, Stephan Thomae “The classification of Georgia and Moldova as safe countries of origin is an important step in curbing irregular migration,” he also told the newspapers of the Funke media group. According to him, this is a priority.

According to that Media Service Migration around 56,000 people are currently living irregularly in Germany. An estimated number of unreported cases speaks of one million people. Along with the officially registered irregular asylum seekers, loud media service almost 300,000 people left the Federal Republic – including a large number with a toleration. This means that their departure or repatriation is still pending for legal reasons.