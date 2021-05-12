The Municipality of Moreno confirmed that the traffic inspector who was arrested after assaulting a woman in Castelar was on leave for having been close contact with a case of coronavirus.

This was confirmed by Daiana Anadón, Secretary of Civil Protection of the Municipality of Moreno, who spoke “surprised” for the case of the inspector who attacked a woman at the corner of Estanislao Zeballos and La Cautiva avenues, in Castelar, in an attempted robbery.

“It is surprising that someone who has a job in the public function has criminal behavior,” said Anadón, who clarified that “insecurity is a phenomenon that absolutely does not exempt anyone.”

The official confirmed that Héctor Ricardo Kapp (43), the accused for this fact, was not active and had taken several days of leave for health reasons. “At this time he was on leave because he had been in close contact with a case of coronavirus,” Anadón said in statements to Semanario Actualidad, a Moreno news portal.

In this context, it was reported that the mayor Mariel Fernandez ordered the suspension of the inspector while waiting for justice to be issued to effect the corresponding dismissal.

The incident occurred last Friday, when agents from the 3 ° de Castelar police station who were patrolling the area noticed that a woman was thrown to the ground and beaten by a man who was trying to steal her belongings. A few meters away, an accomplice aboard a Honda Twister awaited him.

While the woman was trying to defend herself, other people appeared on the scene who tried to help her, but failed to stop the thief.

Upon noticing the police presence, the motorcycle driver fled at full speed, while his accomplice ran away, firing at the officers.

One of the policemen began to chase him, but did not stop him. Minutes later, a 911 call from a local merchant allowed the thief to be located 200 meters from the place where the woman was robbed.

Finally, a police cell phone arrived at the scene and the suspect was arrested.