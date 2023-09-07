Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 11:56 p.m.



The scorpion team is in double congratulations. Orihuela is already in the Second RFEF after the category promotion achieved in April last year and, in addition, will have more money in the box for this season. The City Council, according to the Official Gazette of the Province (BOP), has increased the subsidy granted to the club to more than double it. If those in yellow and blue received 40,000 euros from the municipal coffers last year, this year they will be no less than 98,407 euros.

The scorpions have been one of the two beneficiaries of line 6 of aid from the Department of Sports, in this case, intended for entities for their participation in regional and national competitions in team mode. The other beneficiary is the rugby club. Soccer Orihuela, with the highest score, stated that they had expenses of 346,772.98 euros and requested 150,000. Finally, you will obtain the 98,000 mentioned, of which you will receive 80% in advance. For its part, the rugby club, more austere, declared expenses of 15,000 euros, of which the City Council will cover 10,000. The only entity that appeared and was excluded has been the Olympic shooting club, alleges the Consistory, due to lack of documentation and defects in the presentation. The maximum amount that the City Council could offer to this line was 130,000 euros.

The bases, approved by the former PSOE-Cs executive in the Governing Board last March, are new compared to what had been done previously. As it also appears in the BOP, the City Council, instead of generating this line of subsidy, gave direct and nominative aid to the club for the expenses of personnel, insurance, travel and accommodation of the players; without entering a call with other clubs. The last aid of this type, granted by the government team of Emilio Bascuñana (PP), dates from April 2022 and was valued at 40,000 euros. The same amount that the same executive granted in 2021.

Orihuela debuted in their new category last Saturday at Los Arcos against Sevilla Atlético (1-4). The stadium, owned by the municipal government, is awaiting extensive refurbishment. The City Council aspires to a subsidy of 510,000 euros after losing a grant from the Provincial Council valued at 90,000 euros to reform the south stand, the most deteriorated.