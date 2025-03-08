The municipal staff of the historic gardens of Madrid staggers in the absence of public calls

The Paulatina Merm of Professionals in the garden body of the City of Madrid after the privatization initiated about two decades has made the historical gardens of the capital have less conservative than ever. The workforce requires opening a public job offer to strengthen the service while the administration has proposed to the unions to cover vacancies through personnel from the armed forces, specifically troop and sailor. “It is likely that in five years half of the current workforce have been retired,” says UGT general secretary in the general services of the Madrid town hall, David Batista.

This unionist remembers that the City Council, over the years, has been reducing the places where municipal gardeners can develop their functions. At the moment, public workers only provide service in the so -called historical gardens of the capital, including spaces as recognized as the Gardens of the Good Retreat, the Dehesa of the Villa, La Quinta de los Molinos, the Plaza de Oriente and the Gardens of Sabatini.

The idea of ​​covering these vacancies with troop and sailor military finds its reason for being that, in this way, the city council replacement rate would not be consumed, explains Batista. “They would create a kind of job bag so that the ex -military who wanted it could enter,” predicates the UGT member. The City Council has not responded to the issues raised by eldiario.es.

On the other hand, UGT supports the creation of a public job offer: “Now there is no conflict as such, but if some measures are not taken and there will be in a few years, so we want that in the next job offers more gardener places come out to keep the historical gardens in good condition,” adds the union representative. If not, this service could end up dying and being privatized, as has previously happened in all others dedicated to the conservation of parks in Madrid, the ugetist alarm.

For years, the City Council has opted for contracts rather than for public employment. “They camouflage it as a collaboration between the public and private sector but in reality it means a loss of public employment in favor of private economic revenue,” develops the same batista.

Only 200 gardeners

Given this loss of jobs directly managed by the Administration, one of the measures that was taken was to create a body of supervisors that analyze the performance of these private companies trained, precisely by public workers from the gardens. “Verifiers were created to control private companies that entered the service. It is a way of not destroying employment, because retroting privatization is practically impossible. In the City Council there is nothing that has been remunicipalized, ”says the UGT member.

The progressive retirement of the members of the Madrid Gardening Corps and its null replacement has reached the point of being integrated only by about 200 workers, Batista figure. “The recoil of the last decades has been very fast and unstoppable. The City Council tells us that it will not privatize the historical gardens, but that can change at any time, ”

An unnecessary privatization in Torre Arias

Daniel Liébana works as a gardener officer since 2005. Although he began in the nurseries of the Casa de Campo, he currently fulfills his workday in the fifth of Torre Arias since 2014, when Manuela Carmena as mayor made available to the enjoyment of the town this enclave of Madrid thus responding to a historical neighborhood demand. “At a first time we were only municipal workers here, but when the integral contracts in the other parks are complying with their validity and negotiate new ones, they include Torre Arias,” he introduces. The gardeners stated that it was “unnecessary privatization” because the required maintenance functions of the park were already covered by the municipal staff.

Judicial complaints through, neither the neighborhood movement nor the workers themselves could stop the privatization desire of the Consistory. “We are currently double employees on the farm doing the same functions as before, but public workers have lost areas and work that we no longer do,” says a lawful. From his point of view, it is about “going cornering the municipal employee to ask for other destinations or the workforce dies due to aging.”

This gardener with two decades of experience behind him argues that at 46 he is one of the youngest. “The average age is so high that the public staff is sentenced to disappear in a few years,” he reiterates. It also defends that “all privatization is a loss of quality in the service because these workers have not exceeded an open evidence that proves their capacity, and we talk about precarious people regarding temporality, salary and social benefits.”

LIÉBANA claims that society should have something more present this struggle for the conservation of environmental quality and green spaces. “Here it is necessary to evolve towards a more sustainable gardening, less predatory of resources and more integrated with nature. That can only be determined by technicians who risk innovating and trying new maintenance techniques or strong templates that demand it, ”he develops.

The training of external workers, in question

Loreto Nebreda is a gardener of the Madrid City Council since 1999 and works at the Retiro stoves: “We have gone from being totally autonomous to be basically privatized, with fewer areas where they can work and more employees of external companies,” he repeats. At the moment, the most specialized work in these historical gardens still is made by the municipal staff, as this worker adds, which criticizes the management of private companies.

“The gardener does what his boss sends him, who often knows the conservation needs of these spaces. And we also need public administrators who know what they do, not that they boast of buying 400 blowers when in gardening it should be a circumscribed element on very certain occasions, ”exemplifies Nebreda, which also belongs to the platform for the remunice of public services.

It is used against the privatization of the service emphasizes that external workers do not always have the necessary training for the performance of their functions. As illustrated, many times they collect the leaves to maintain the “clean” park when those leaves are a contribution of organic matter that should be used, “and they do so because it appears as such in the objectives of the specifications of conditions to which these companies opt.”

On other occasions, they use tools that destroy the surface layer of the soil and eliminate beneficial fauna for the conservation of the park. “What they want is that we work for objectives: do things regardless of how,” concludes this member of the Madrid City Council gardening body.