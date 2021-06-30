A group of children behind the monitor in one of the summer camps at the Casa Iglesias shelter, yesterday. / JAIME INSA / AGM

The summer of 2020 was “disastrous” for the municipal shelters of Coy, Calnegre and the Sierra de La Culebrina. A year ago the reserves were close to full during the de-escalation of the confinement, but the cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreaks in July emptied the Lorca accommodations. It was «to forget. There was a lot of uncertainty and fear, ”the manager of the Lorca network of hostels, Andrés Abellaneda, reminds LA TRUTH.

This summer «the difference is brutal. The prospects are very good ”and the comeback began to be noticed already in the first days of June. The traditional end-of-year trips to institutes and schools have been replaced by youth camps in the open air, surrounded by nature, and groups from all over the Region have filled the shelters during this month, something unusual at this time.

“We are going to exceed the occupancy levels before the pandemic,” said Abellaneda, since the coastal shelter of Calnegre, with 70 beds, located in the regional park of Cabo Cope and Calnegre, and that of Casa Iglesias, with 56, in the Sierra de La Culebrina, they will hang the entire poster during July and August.

The one in Casa Grande, in the district of Coy, which has 65 seats, will be at 60%, despite the fact that it will not be held for the second consecutive year, due to the pandemic, the youth volunteer camp organized by the Autonomous Community. Yes, it will be a positive factor for the occupation of this hostel the opening of the river beach of the county council, which was closed last summer, and which will have substantial improvements such as a lifeguard service, which until now it lacked.

The users of the Lorca accommodation will be 90% children and young people of the Region. This summer it has opted for thematic camps, and among those that have been programmed is one that will have the circus as the guiding thread of its activities and another focused on music. The latter is the Campus Rock, which reaches its eighth edition and will be held from July 4 to 10 at Casa Iglesias.

According to Abellaneda, the municipal accommodations will also receive several scout groups from the Region that this year have preferred destinations within the regional map so that children are closer to their families and avoid travel to other provinces.

The Casa Iglesias hostel, with more than 20 years, is an old rehabilitated forest house, in the middle of the forest, which has a swimming pool. The one in Calnegre has been operating as a hostel since 2005 and has family apartments, and the one in Casa Grande has the appeal of local crafts.