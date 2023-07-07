The structure of delegations, salaries and configuration of the municipal groups is already done. The plenary session of the Yecla City Council has approved the remuneration of the government and opposition councilors, as well as the staff of the municipal groups and the positions of trust with which this mandate begins.

One of the surprises in the act of appointment is the presence of Juan Antonio Sánchez, popularly known as ‘Coto’. Sánchez was the local head of UPyD, and head of the list of the Independent Citizens Unit (UCIN) in the 2015 local elections. He also came to announce himself as the local coordinator of Ciudadanos. He was a member of the PP, from which he left years ago, and then returned to be part of the popular electoral list in 2019, a formation with which he was a councilor until last May, when he resigned with 15 days to go. the elections. Now, Coto returns to the City Council at the hands of Vox, the fifth party with which he participates with a position of responsibility. Thus, Juan Antonio Sánchez will be the secretary of the municipal training group with a release of 75%.

For her part, the mayoress, Remedios Lajara, maintains the full dedication regime with a gross salary of 58,796.36 per year. Regarding the councilors, four will be completely released: Ascensio Juan, Sara Ortuño, Daniel Jiménez and Antonio Martínez Tormos, with a salary of 38,890.46 euros gross per year each. In addition, Isabel Pérez will receive 29,167.85 gross euros per year for a 75% release. And Patricia Soriano will have a 50% release with an allocation of 19,445.23 gross euros per year.

The Plenary gave the go-ahead for a PSOE councilor to be part-time for 75% of the day. This is Asun Molina, who will receive 29,167.85 gross euros per year. Vicente Quiles, councilor for Vox, will be part-time at 50% of the day and will have an allocation of 19,445.23 gross per year. In the same situation will be the mayor of Izquierda Unida-Verdes Alberto Martínez.