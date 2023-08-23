Calle Mar Cantábrico, one of the roads where the works will be carried out.

‘Mazarrón Urbano’, the plan for the redevelopment and adaptation of avenues, streets, squares and paths in the municipal area, advances after the signing of the project drafting contracts between the mayor, Ginés Campillo, and the winners of the lots offered in Camposol, the urbanization of Bahía and the neighborhood of San Isidro.

The company Cauce Proyectos y Obras will work on the drafting of lot number 1, in the streets of Mar Báltico, Mar Cantábrico, Mar de Mármara, Mar Adriático and Mar de Filipinas (28,737.5 euros); the consultancy Xúquer Arqing has been made with lot number 2 that includes the roads Río Mundo and Río Taibilla (17,487.57 euros); the company Cetec will provide its services for the projects on Trafalgar and Depósito streets (19,602 euros), and the company Em4 Servicios de Ingeniería will work on Avenida de los Covachos (11,030.09 euros).

Except for the first batch, which has a term of 5 months, the projects will have to be ready in 4 months. Later, they will be evaluated by the municipal technicians to put out to tender the execution of the works.