The Artillery Barracks opened the municipal office last Friday to attend to the complaints of the residents who acquired chairs and stands to witness the processions of Holy Week and the parades of the Spring Festival (Bando de la Huerta, Batalla de las Flores and Entierro de la Sardina, among others) and had problems either to be able to occupy them or that they have not received the return of what they paid to witness the Holy Wednesday procession, which was suspended due to rain.

Neighbors have begun to come to this office, which works from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and they have to make an appointment by calling 010 or 968 22 95 49, if calling from outside the municipal area. , or through the website www.murcia.es/web/portal/cita-previa-servicio-de-atencion-ciudadana. This was the case of a citizen who filled out the form to claim the money back for the chairs that they did not get to use the day that the ‘coloraos’ (Holy Wednesday) could not procession through the streets of Murcia and still have not The dealership returned it.

Along with the Barracks, the City Council has enabled the possibility of making claims in 71 citizen service offices that are spread over the districts and districts. In addition, the instances can be presented in the three central citizen attention offices (Glorieta de España, Plaza de Europa and Abenarabi). The hours and telephone numbers of the citizen assistance offices can be consulted on the municipal website and directly at the link www.murcia.es/web/portal/oficinas-de-informacion.

There are spaces enabled in another 71 district and district offices and in La Glorieta, Abenarabi and Plaza de Europa



The Citizen Information and Attention Service has drawn up the procedure to continue collecting the demands through the General Instance document and the Suggestion, Complaint or Claim model.

The chaos of the anticipated sale of the concessionaire for the installation of chairs and stands caused quite a few headaches for municipal officials and countless complaints from users, who saw how their chairs had been sold up to three times to different people.