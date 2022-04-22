Culiacan, Sinaloa Culiacan Municipal Institute of Culture, Municipal Environment Directorate, Parque Las Riberas and Undersecretariat for Sustainable Development, celebrated Mother Earth Day, April 22, with a first afforestation stage of the park by the river, within the framework of the Day Our Mother Earth and the Books.

Minerva Solano Moreno, director of the IMCC, Cecilia Acosta Vega, director of the Environment of Culiacán, Fernando San Esteban, director of the Environment of the Secretariat for Sustainable Development of Sinaloa, and Édgar Huerta, director of the Park, led the first stage of the Las Riberas afforestation campaign that consisted of transplanting 30 regional trees to the riverbank, among them junipers, willows, poplars and huanacaxtles.

The campaign of aborization of Las Riberas Park is inspired by the basic principles of the Charter on Respect and Care for the community of life, Respect for the Earth and life in all its diversity, in the preservation of the fruits and beauty of our planet for present and future generations , as well as in Ecological Integrity, in the protection and restoration of ecological systems.