Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- With the aim of seeking greater benefits for society, with the lowest possible costs through the normative formulation of rules and incentives that stimulate innovation, confidence in the economy, productivity, efficiency and competitiveness in favor of of growth, the municipality of Salvador Alvarado was installed Municipal Council for Regulatory Improvement.

The director of the State Commission for Regulatory Improvement and Business Management of Sinaloa, Francisco Higuera, said that regulatory improvement is a solution for what the population has complained about for decades, which is bureaucratism and corruption, he mentioned that it is practically medicine legal for federal, state and municipal governments to generate legal norms, laws, regulations and public policies so that citizens suffer as little as possible from their governments with what has to do with red tape.

For his part, the municipal president, Armando Camacho Aguilar, stated that the Municipal Committee for Regulatory Improvement is made up of officials from the City Council, educational institutions and representatives of business organizations to listen to the voices of those who are directly involved in the development of the municipality.

Camacho Aguilar stated that governments have the obligation to be facilitators so that the economic growth that is in the hands of private initiative is presented, that is why they are focused on being more facilitators and productive, he indicated that in that sense, each one of the departments developed an Annual Operating Program with intermediate goals, with the aim of having efficiency and effectiveness in municipal public services.