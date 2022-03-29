Two years the districts had practically received no money from the Decentralization Service for the maintenance, upkeep or replacement of infrastructure and municipal buildings. The repair of potholes or damage to the sidewalks has not seen more cement, gravel and asphalt in this period than the discharge by the Department of Development and the pedestrians have found empty pockets to cover certain needs.

This situation has been caused by the late approval of the Budget, both in 2020 and 2021, which prevented the Ministry of Finance from approving the requested credit operations, with which, among other issues, the 6 million euros for this type of annual investments of the Department of Districts.

To alleviate this situation, until the approval of the municipal accounts for 2022 and after passing through the Infrastructure, Treasury, Economic Management and General Affairs Commission, the Municipal Plenary will give the go-ahead next Thursday to a budget modification. In this way, an extraordinary credit for investments will be approved, through the reallocation of remnants -from previous governments-, of one and a half million euros, to give air to said boards.

To set this amount and the distribution of these funds, “the list of the most necessary and urgent investment expenses to be provided” has been communicated, the agreement states. The largest amounts will go to the most populated localities. Thus, El Palmar will take more than 98,000 euros, Puente Bacons, more than 81,000, and Cabezo de Torres, about 70,000. In addition, another 6,000 euros will be allocated to finance the completion and repair of damage to an urbanization of Baños y Mendigo, at the request of Urbanism.