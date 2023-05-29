35.4 millions of voters they were called to vote this Sunday to elect their next mayor. from among the more than 8,000 municipalities whose plenary session is configured this 28-M, the parties have turned especially to those with more political weight. Below you can see how the count is progressing in some of them, such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville, Zaragoza, Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela.

Madrid

With 92.02% of the votes counted, the PP wins the elections in Madrid, with 29 councilors, followed by Más Madrid (12 councilors), the PSOE (11) and Vox (five). Podemos-Izquierda Unida cannot enter the City Hall and neither can Ciudadanos. With these results, José Luis Martínez-Almeida therefore obtains an absolute majority and will govern alone.

In 2019, Más Madrid won (19 councilors), followed by PP (15), Ciudadanos (11), PSOE (eight) and Vox (four). The popular formed a government with Ciudadanos and obtained the support of Vox in the investiture. The absolute majority is reached with 29 councillors.

Barcelona

At 97.62% vote count, Xavier Trias wins the Barcelona elections and Junts obtains 11 councillors. It is followed by the PSC, with 10 councillors, while the current mayor, Ada Colau, harvests nine councilors with Barcelona en Comú. ERC loses half of its councilors and is left with five, one more than the PP. Vox gets two.

In the previous municipal elections, ERC won with 10 councilors, the same as Barcelona en Comú, but the sovereignists obtained almost 5,000 more votes. In third place was the PSC (eight councillors), ahead of the candidacy of former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, BCN Canvi-Cs (six), Junts (five) and PP (two). Colau was elected with the favorable vote of the Socialists, who are part of the municipal government, and of Valls, against the guidelines of Ciudadanos.

To achieve an absolute majority, 21 councilors must be added.

Valencia

With 97.2% of the votes counted, the right snatches the City Council from the left. The PP obtains 13 councilors and could add an absolute majority with the four from Vox. Acord per Guanyar, where Compromís is integrated, reaches nine councilors and the PSOE, seven.

In 2019 Compromís won, with 10 councillors, two more than the PP and three more than the PSOE. The plenary session is completed by Ciudadanos (six councilors) and Vox (two). The Government is formed by Compromís and PSOE. The absolute majority is reached with 17 councillors.

Seville

The PP has been the force with the most votes in Seville and will be able to govern alone with 14 councillors, six more than the eight it obtained four years ago and two of the absolute majority. The popular ones thus snatch the mayoralty from the PSOE, who loses a mayor —from 13 to 12— and who not even with the sum of the coalitions to his left —who were running separately— could maintain the municipal government, due to its collapse: they fall from four to two councilors. Vox consolidates itself as the third force in the capital, adding one more representative to the two it already had and Ciudadanos, which started with four councilors, disappears, just like Adelante Sevilla, the formation of Teresa Rodríguez in the capital, which is also left out of the townhall.

The loss of the Andalusian capital is a serious setback for the socialist party. It is at the regional level, because I expected that City Hall to serve as a containment dam for the Moreno effect, which in the last regional elections on June 19 dyed an Andalusian geography accustomed to red blue. In addition, the formation trusted that these elections would be a turning point to recover the confidence of the electorate. The loss of the City Council against the PP also supposes a setback for the PSOE at the national level, due to the symbolic nature of the city, the most populous that the party governed.

Saragossa

With 94.94% of the votes counted, in Zaragoza the PP (15 councilors) wins the elections and remains only one short of an absolute majority, which it would exceed with the four Vox mayors. The PSOE is the second force with the most votes (10 councillors), while Zaragoza en Común obtains two.

The Socialists won the 2019 elections in Zaragoza, but the PP won the mayoralty with the favorable votes of Ciudadanos and Vox. The PSOE then got 10 mayors, two more than the PP. They completed the municipal corporation Ciudadanos (six), Zaragoza en Común (three), Vox (two) and Podemos-Equo (two).

To achieve an absolute majority, the favorable vote of 16 councilors must be obtained.

Bilbao

The PNV wins in Bilbao, where it has governed since the first municipal elections after the end of the Franco dictatorship, in 1979. The current mayor, Juan Mari Aburto, has won 12 councilors, followed by Bildu (six), the Socialists (five), PP (four) and Podemos (two).

In the previous elections, the PNV swept away, with 14 councilors, two more than now, and only one of the absolute majority. The Socialists achieved five councilors, Bildu another four and both Podemos and the PP, three. The PSE is part of the municipal government.

Santiago de Compostela

The PP wins the elections in Santiago de Compostela, where it wins 11 councillors. It is followed by the BNG, with six, the same as the PSOE. Compostela Aberta gets two.

In the Galician capital, the PSOE currently governs, which in 2019 obtained 10 councilors, two more than the PP. Compostela Aberta achieved five councilors and the BNG, three. The Socialists run the City Council alone, in which the absolute majority is obtained with 13 councillors.

