Home page politics

Split

The headquarters of the Fraunhofer Society in Munich. © Wolfgang Maria Weber/Imago

The Munich public prosecutor now sees sufficient suspicion of criminal acts in the case of the Fraunhofer affair. So far, the suspicion has been directed at unknown persons.

This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Research. Table Professional Briefing before – first published him Research.Table on March 29, 2023.

The Munich public prosecutor’s office has come to an initial conclusion in the proceedings in the case of allegations of tax money being wasted within the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. “Due to the investigations in the preliminary examination procedure, the Munich I public prosecutor’s office now assumes that there is sufficient suspicion that criminal acts may have been committed,” the public prosecutor’s office confirmed Table Media. The suspicion is currently not directed against specific suspects. The procedure is being conducted against an unknown person.

In the run-up to the preliminary investigation, an audit report from the Federal Audit Office (BRH) was handed over to the Budget Committee of the Bundestag. It describes clear violations of legal requirements, especially for travel, company vehicles, hospitality and events by the board of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. Hotels booked by the board members were up to 450 percent above the permissible limit. Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) had called for a quick change in leadership because of the allegations at the beginning of the month.

Table.Media newsletter Receive 30 days free access for more exclusive information Table. Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger: Criticism of the FhG board has so far had no consequences

In February, the Fraunhofer Society responded to the allegations of wasting tax money Table.Media explains that the BRH test report is a “building block for recognizing process weaknesses, for continuous improvement and further development.” Nevertheless, they wanted to correct various things. The FhG emphasized its “entrepreneurial and market-oriented business and financing model” and its “specific role in the German research landscape”.

Fraunhofer is not a public institution or authority, but a registered association organized under private law and recognized as a non-profit organization, which has only funded a third of its budget of around three billion euros from tax-financed institutional grants. Fraunhofer earns the remaining two-thirds by competing for research funds and contracts for future-oriented key technologies. The statement does not mention that these funds come to a large extent from public funds.

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft: Allegations of waste have long been known

Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger had remained silent on the allegations for a long time, despite numerous reports also in 2021, in which there were reports of poor management and the waste of taxpayers’ money, for example on trips and events by Fraunhofer President Raimund Neugebauer.

On March 1 – just hours before the budget committee met to discuss the allegations against the Fraunhofer leadership, the research minister commented on the allegations for the first time. She called for “the fastest possible personnel restart on the board” – i.e. indirectly the replacement of President Reimund Neugebauer. “The allegations against the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft and the board of directors weigh heavily,” said the minister. Since then, nothing concrete has happened on the part of the BMBF. (Nicola Kuhrt)