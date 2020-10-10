The mythical stadium Munich Olympic returned to host a league match fifteen years after he left the Bayern Munich and that the final of the Women’s Champions League between Olyon and the FFC Frankfurt.

This Saturday was played in the great coliseum of the 1972 Munich Olympics the meeting of the Third German football category between the Turkgucu Munich and the Wehen Wiesbaden, which ended with a zero tie.

It finally had to be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic after some 5,000 fans were initially allowed to attend, but the increase in positives forced the revocation of this option.

He Turkgucu has the permission of the different organisms of the city and the Olympic complex to play at least eight matches in the stadium Olympic, which hosted for the first time in its history a match of Third.

The last match played on Bayern at the stadium of the Olympic complex before moving to the Allianz Arena took place on May 14, 2005 before the Nuremberg, with a 6-3 triumph with goals from the Peruvian Claudio Pizarro, Michael Ballack, two from the Dutch Roy Makaay and another double from Sebastian Deisler.