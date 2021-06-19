Germany defeated Portugal 4-2 in a summit meeting in the sixth group of the championship (Group of Death), in Munich.

In a heated match full of goals, Germany provided a hearty football meal and proved its historical superiority over Portugal.

Top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal in the 15th minute from a counter-attack, to lead the tournament’s top scorer with three goals, but Germany returned with two goals for Portugal’s defenders, Robin Diaz and Rafael Guerrero, in the 35th and 39th minutes.

Germany consolidated its lead through Kai Havits and defender Ruben Gossens, in the 51st and 60th minutes, before Portugal reduced the difference through Diogo Jota in the 67th minute.

Germany faces Hungary in the last match in Munich, while Portugal awaits a difficult match against France, in Budapest.

France leads the group with 4 points, followed by Germany and Portugal with 3 points, and Hungary fourth with one point.