From: George Anastasiadis

The Munich Pride did not do its cause any good this year, commented “Münchner Merkur” editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa/Klaus Haag/Montage:IPPEN.MEDIA

The queer community is fighting against exclusion on its Christopher Street Day. This does not stop the CSD in Munich from excluding the CSU. Could it be any more stupid? A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – It was, like every year, Munich’s biggest and most colorful party: 350,000 people gathered at the weekend for “Christopher Street Day” gathered in the Isar metropolis to protest for equal rights and against the exclusion of the queer community. Unfortunately, the CSD organizers thought it was a good idea to swing the exclusion club themselves this time. It was supposed to be “against the right.” The Munich CSU was hit. They would have liked to demonstrate their solidarity with the gay community with their own car – and found out that they were not welcome.

The Munich resident has Pride Unfortunately, this has not done us any good. To offend parts of the city’s society, whose respect we are fighting for, in such a completely unnecessary way is about as intelligent as the tweet by the Green Bundestag Vice President Karin Göring-Eckardt, who maliciously advises us to imagine what it would be like if only white players played in the German national team.

CSD vs. CSU: Holzapfel leaves Munich’s “Rosa Liste”

Unnecessarily pitting social groups against each other, whether white or black, gay or straight, is dangerous identity-political nonsense that should quickly be relegated to the left-wing green mothball box. Anyone who neatly divides people into groups and pigeonholes is sowing the seeds of hostility, even if they claim to be aiming for the opposite.

Munich’s “Pink List” has received the punishment it deserves for its shameful exclusion maneuver and attempt to abuse the CSD for a cheap left-wing political show: Dietmar Holzapfel, Munich’s best-known bar owner, has angrily left the party. And the CSU city leadership, led by parliamentary group leader Manuel Pretzl and Oktoberfest boss Clemens Baumgärtner, have not let themselves be prevented from taking part in the celebrations. Just for the sake of diligence.