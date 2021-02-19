This February 19 a special edition of the Munich Security Conference is held. The main world leaders will meet in a reduced and virtual version to debate on the current problems of global security. On this occasion, the meeting will focus on international cooperation to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC in English) is organized this year virtually, unlike the three days of the traditional meeting in the Bavarian capital.

This Friday the interventions of the president of the United States, Joe Biden; the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel; the President of France, Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, who holds the rotating presidency of the informal forum.

Also present will be the UN Secretary General, António Guterres; the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; the President of the European Council, Charles Michel; the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg; the director of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, and the American businessman Bill Gates.

The “special edition” refers in its title to the expectations that Biden’s arrival at the White House has brought: “Renewing transatlantic cooperation, facing global challenges.” It would be the second time that the Democrat participates in the MSC, where he already attended when he was vice president in the Barack Obama Administration.

The Munich Conference is the world’s leading foreign and security policy forum. Due to the current health crisis, the event was postponed in 2021, however, this February 19 a special edition is held.

The event is divided into four thematic sessions and with a time reduced to 15 minutes for each speaker who intervenes on the virtual stage. It will begin with statements by Guterres, Gates and Ghebreyesus, focused on the main global problems such as the Covid-19 pandemic and a statement by the United States climate envoy, John Kerry, which will put the climate crisis in the spotlight.

Biden’s millionaire promises

Almost a month after his arrival at the White House, Joe Biden will make a “virtual visit” at the MSC to try to restore the United States’ commitment to multilateralism, after four years of the “America first” policy followed by Donald Trump.

Biden is expected to announce $ 4 billion in financial support for global Covid-19 vaccination efforts, America’s re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement, and the prospect of a nearly $ 2 trillion spending measure that It could boost the US and world economies.

As a senior Democratic government official told Reuters, the president will stress that “democracies, not autocracies, offer the best way forward for the world, after the January 6 siege of the United States Capitol by of pro-Trump rioters made it clear that democracy was fragile. “

Russia and China would also be mentioned in the US president’s speech, as well as transnational challenges ranging from nuclear proliferation to climate change and cybersecurity.

Biden will speak about “evil” action by Russia to destabilize and undermine democracy in the United States and Europe and will ask allies to stand firm with Washington.

Regarding China, the Democrat will urge countries to work together to reject Beijing’s practices and policies that, according to the president, are “economically abusive and contrary to our values.”

The senior official assured that Biden “is not looking for confrontation, he is not looking for a new Cold War, but he expects tough competition and welcomes it.”

On the other hand, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, both leaders of the largest member states of the European Union, will have to balance the unique bilateral interests of Germany and France with those of the United States.

In the past, both have ensured that they want the European bloc to better define itself among global powers, however, they have not always agreed on what the common policy objectives should be.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP