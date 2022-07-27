The movies of The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser, are remembered today as some of the best action films of recent decades. Now a new generation will have the opportunity to enjoy the adventures of Richard “Rick” O’Connell, when it hits a new streaming platform in a matter of days.

Although you can currently enjoy all The Mummy movies in our region through Netflix, the United States will finally be able to enjoy this trilogy, as well as a spin-off, in Peacock from next August 1, 2022. We are talking about:

–The Mummy (1999).

–The Mummy Returns (2001).

–The Scorpion King (2002).

–The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008).

The first two tapes were a commercial success, and today they are compared to the best adventures of Indiana Jones. For its part, The Scorpion King is a spin-off starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who played an important role in the transition of the WWE fighter to the big screen.

Remember, The Mummy series is now available on Netflix, and will arrive on Peacock on August 1, 2022. In related topics, here you can learn more about The Mummy.

Via: comic book