If the previous one was called The Infinity Saga, this one will be The Multiverse Saga and will end with Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Changing the cards on the table a little, if first Phase 4 it followed the pattern you find below, now it has changed a bit.

To open the Step 5 Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania will take care of it, followed by Secret Invasion, Echo, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels and Loki 2, Blade, Iron Heart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil Born Again and Captain America 4.

There Step 6 instead it will open with the Fantastic 4, while the other films will be revealed at the upcoming D23 event.