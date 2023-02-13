The actors who gave life to Yoni Gonzales and Fernanda de las Casas they appeared years before in the series “Así es la vida” on América TV. Do you remember the meeting between the two?

“This is lifewas a series of America TV that captivated viewers from 2004 to 2008. Throughout the five seasons, various characters appeared that brought smiles to viewers from Monday to Friday. Two of them are Joaquín Escobar and Nataniel Sánchez, remembered for having played Yoni Gonzales and Fernanda de las Casas in “At the bottom there is room“. What was the scene they starred in together in “Así es la vida”?

Was Yoni Gonzales with Fernanda de las Casas in “Así es la vida”?

In “Así es la vida”, the character of Joaquin was Rodrigo Montes de Oca Peña and Nathaniel She played Cynthia Contreras. In one chapter, both have a meeting. However, this is due to a mistake by Rodrigo.

What happened between Rodrigo and Cynthia in the scene of “Así es la vida”?

In one scene, Rodrigo appears hugging Cynthia on a bench while telling him the following: “You are the air that fills my lungs, you were the muse that inspires my ideas, you are the light that illuminates my path. I’ve missed you so much”, when, from one moment to the next, Daniela appears, who taps him on the back to make him turn around.

After this, Rodrigo continues talking to Cynthia and says: “Come on, tell me something nice.” After insisting, the character played by Daniella Pflucker He raises his voice and yells at him: “You are miserable, Rodrigo”, who is stunned by such a response.

Rodrigo he finally realizes that the girl he was with was someone else and not his true love. The three characters look at each other and, suddenly, Daniela he begins to complain to Cynthia’s confusion. ‘Rodri’ ends up explaining to ‘Danielita’ that he was confused and that he thought the lady was her.

