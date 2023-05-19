













The multiverse exists: Crossover between Spider-Man and Chainsaw Man and it looks great

A fan made an illustration in which we can see spider-man beside Chainsaw Man. Both are very young protagonists who are beginning to look for a path to follow.

The characters have red tones and because Denji seems more villainous and is likely to be able to defeat Parker because of the nature of his techniques, it’s easier to imagine them as partners in mischief.

Here is the illustration:

It is likely that the ability spider-man can cope better with Chainsaw Man be his speed, because the regeneration ability lags behind Denji’s. Also, spider webs and chainsaws are clearly unbalanced.

Anyway, what do you think, do you think Chainsaw Man and Spider Man Could they be friends or should they hate each other?

Source: MAPPA Studios

Chainsaw Man: Anime and other crossovers with superheroes

In 2014 we saw one of the most impressive crossovers with an open ending. The alliance of titans that attacked Wall Rose in Shingeki no Kyojin: Attack on Titan sand faced the avengers from Marvel. Not only the classic faces appeared, but also the funniest ones, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy.

However, it was not made clear which side would win, what do you think?

