Laia wanted an ‘experiential experience’ in “At the bottom there is room” and the Gonzales made it happen, of course, for 500 euros. Pepe dressed as the Lord of Sipán and Teresita became a covered woman. However, the one who surprised thousands of fans of the América Televisión series is Charito, whom we saw characterized as the perricholi with everything and her sensual period costume. This scene would go completely unnoticed if it weren’t for one detail: Mónica Sánchez had already given life to that historical character.

In case you don’t know, Sánchez was the protagonist of the TV production “La Perricholi”, broadcast for the first time in 1992. Was the Charito multiverse unleashed? The truth is that this scene is more of a nod to the actress’s career, but there is no doubt that her followers captured it with nostalgia and affection. VIDEO: America TV.

