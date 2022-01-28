The French multinational Lesaffre, one of the largest yeast manufacturers in the world with a turnover of 2.2 billion euros last year, wants to multiply its business in Brazil in the coming years.

The company’s factory in Valinhos (SP) this month became the only one in the country to produce on a commercial scale yeast-based microorganisms for bread and cakes.

Second Stephan Fels, CEO of the company in Brazil, the company will be able to supply the biological raw material to the big players in the country’s bakery, which move a market of R$ 9 billion. “We will help to democratize access to higher quality products that are aligned with the new healthier lifestyle habits of Brazilians,” said Fels.

(Note published in issue 1258 of Dinheiro Magazine)