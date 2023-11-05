Police guard a synagogue in the German city of Dessau Rosslau on October 22. POOL (via REUTERS)

The war in the Middle East has unleashed a wave of anti-Semitic acts in Europe, where eight decades ago some six million Jews were exterminated. None of these acts have been fatal, but concern runs through Jewish communities on the continent.

The drip is daily. A 30-year-old woman of Jewish confession was stabbed this Saturday at her home in the French city of Lyon, according to the local newspaper Le Progress. His life is not in danger. Someone, it is not known if the same attacker, left an inscription with the swastika on the door.

The anti-Semitic motive has not been officially confirmed, but if it were confirmed, it would be the most serious of hostile acts and gestures towards European Jews in recent weeks. The list is long. A synagogue attacked with Molotov cocktails in Germany and buildings where Jews reside painted with swastikas. Property attacks in the United Kingdom and hate on social media. A fire in the anteroom of the ceremony hall of the Jewish section of the Vienna cemetery. Viral images of anti-Semitic chants in the Paris metro.

The anti-Semitic wave began on October 7, when Hamas killed 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped 240. And it has accelerated with the Israeli response, which has already caused more than 9,000 deaths in Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities. In France, 857 anti-Semitic acts were recorded in October, according to the French Government, double that of all of 2022. In Germany, the organization Research and Information on Anti-Semitism registers a 240% increase in incidents of this type. In Vienna, Austria’s capital, alone, the increase has been 300%, according to the city’s Jewish community. In the first half of October, 218 hate crimes against Jews were recorded in London, which multiplies by more than 13 the figure for the same period last year. The Metropolitan Police of the British capital and other security forces in the country have deployed more than a thousand officers to protect synagogues and Jewish community centers.

“Since October 7, the word anti-Semitic has been released,” says with concern the writer Pierre Assouline, author of Return to Sepharad (Navona Editorial, in Spanish) and Sephardic with dual nationality, French and Spanish. “The atmosphere is difficult, sad, tense.”

Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur explains that anti-Semitism is not new in France and it is not necessary to go back to French collaborationism during the Second World War. There is a cycle that opened at the beginning of the 21st century, coinciding with the Second Intifada. Horvilleur, author, among others, of Live with our dead (Books of the Asteroid, in Spanish), remembers the kidnapping, torture and murder of the young Ilan Halimi in 2006, the massacre in a Jewish school in Toulouse in 2012 and the attack against the Jewish supermarket Hyper Cacher, in January 2015.

Lower your voice when speaking about Israel in public

“For years in my synagogue we have adopted totally abnormal security customs, but they have become our norm,” says the rabbi, one of the main figures of progressive Judaism in France. And she tells an anecdote about her with her own daughter. A few years ago the girl was building a building with Lego pieces. It was a synagogue. When she chose figurines, instead of a rabbi or the faithful, she put a policeman at the door. “This is how Jewish children are educated today, parents tell it,” she adds. “They lower their voices when they talk about Judaism or when they pronounce the word Israel in public.”

The fear of the authorities is that the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians will move to France. Philippe Bernard, editorialist of Le Mondewas asked a few days ago in a column: “Is it possible to remember that the Jews of France are no more responsible for the violent actions committed by an extreme right-wing government than the Arabs of France are for the terrorism of Hamas?”

The attacker on Saturday in Lyon knocked on his victim’s door around 1:00 p.m. and, when the woman opened it, he stabbed her twice, according to Le Progress. Then she fled. Investigators, according to the same media, give priority to the anti-Semitic trail. A source close to the investigation cited by Le Monde He states that “other clues are being studied.”

Anti-Semitism has been transformed. “The old extreme right from before the war and the occupation still exists: among good french, big bourgeois, Catholic aristocrats, there is still an anti-Jewish background,” says Assouline. “But the massive presence of Muslims has changed things.” The writer also blames the radical left of Jean-Mélenchon, who after October 7 refused to classify Hamas as terrorist. In a video message, the German vice-chancellor and leading figure of the Greens, Robert Habeck, has warned about the new Islamist anti-Semitism: “Whoever lives here, lives according to the rules of this country and whoever comes here should know that it is like that and that is how it is enforced”. He also recalled the anti-Semitism of the old far right. And he pointed to a “part of the left” to which he warned: “Anticolonialism cannot be allowed to lead to antisemitism.”

For the country responsible for the Holocaust, Israel’s security is a “reason of state”, the chancellor, the social democrat Olaf Scholz, has reiterated. Germany, like France, has prevented pro-Palestinian demonstrations, considering them an incitement to anti-Semitism and has just banned the activities of Hamas and the pro-Palestinian Semidou association.

In a statement, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, deplored this Saturday the “sharp increase in hatred globally, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.” He also expressed concern about restrictions on protests over the conflict..

In the United Kingdom, where just over 300,000 Jews and more than four million Muslims live, pro-Palestinian protests and protests against the bombing of Gaza have brought together tens of thousands of people in the main cities. But the most controversial expression of antisemitism in recent times has occurred in this country in the Labor Party. During the years in which Jeremy Corbyn led it, Jewish MPs and affiliates expressed their protests against comments, attitudes and gestures by the leadership that an independent commission described as “harassment and discrimination” towards that community. Corbyn’s rejection of the commission’s conclusions led to his expulsion from the party, at the hands of his successor, Keir Starmer.

Pro-Palestinian demonstration, this Saturday in London. Carl Court (Getty Images)

Each country has its sociology and its history, but concern has been common since October 7. Rabbi Horvilleur explains that her grandparents, survivors of the Shoah, they told her: “Watch out, everything can start again”: She didn’t believe it. “But for many of us, October 7th fully reopens this Pandora’s box that we were trying to keep hermetically closed.”

“Everyone says that October 7 is like September 11, 2001, but it is worse,” says Assouline. “It represents an anthropological break, because before it was said: ‘Israel protects us.’ If we have a problem, we go to Israel.’ But now Israel has become the most dangerous country for Jews.”

With information from Sara Velert in Madrid.

