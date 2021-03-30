The Murcian Association of Multiple Sclerosis (Amdem) launches its first advertising campaign in the streets of Murcia, through two circuits of mupis, with the aim of making the disease visible and breaking stigmas on it, according to sources from this entity in a statement.

Murcians who will make the campaign visible for two weeks are users of the association who live with multiple sclerosis on a daily basis. They themselves chose the adjective that most represents them, showing that it is not a diagnosis that defines the personRather, “all are especially skilled at something.”

This campaign also wants bring the Amdem association closer to all those people who have been diagnosed and they want to belong to the family they have created, draw on their specialists and take advantage of all the help they can receive, both from the center’s professionals and from the associates that make it up.

The campaign continues on social networks, giving a voice to people with multiple sclerosis, who during these months have helped to travel a path of creation and introspection to really know what it means to live with the disease. In addition, the web has been created www.soyespecialmente.es so that all those who so wish can know the entity and its services, as well as the main qualities of its users.

From the association they want to invite society to participate and learn more, as well as to thank the Murcia City Council for providing the space, the photographers Carmen Pascual Andreu and Francisca M. “for capturing with their cameras what they really are”, and Jessica Abellán, publicist for FAMDIF, “who has designed the entire campaign.”