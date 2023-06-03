Armando Benedetti, the outgoing Venezuelan ambassador who began his electoral career 30 years ago as a Bogotá councilor, is a man who was known to steal the spotlight during Uribismo, Santos, and now Petrism. A clever politician who knows well where the reflectors are looking and how to get closer to the place where the light is. Even the faithful petristas, who did not trust him from the beginning, recognize that he is a man who knows how to return to the center of power. The question is not if he will return. The question is how.

It is said that he can be a charismatic conversationalist but also an explosive man, a politician so skilled in the circles of power that his cunning sometimes generates more suspicion than admiration. “He is a political fox, a complex person,” was how former chief of staff Laura Sarabia recently described him to EL PAÍS, just before the two left the government of Gustavo Petro this week. Armando Benedetti, the astute former senator who was Colombia’s ambassador to Venezuela until this week, leaves the government he helped elect after blowing himself up in a clash with the chief of staff.

At the beginning of this week, people close to Sarabia assured various media that he was behind the accusation that created a fire in the Casa de Nariño, the revelation that the chief of staff had accused her ex-nanny of stealing money from her and making her go through a polygraph If it was a master move, he didn’t get it quite right. The journalist Daniel Coronell revealed that Benedetti had hired the former babysitter first, that he had also accused her of stealing, and above all that he had flown with her to Caracas just before her statement against Sarabia was published in the magazine Week. Keeping the two questioned officials was untenable, and President Petro dispatched them on Friday morning with candid words for her, and little affection for him.

“While the investigation is underway, my dear and esteemed official, and the Venezuelan ambassador, retire from the Government,” said the president. Benedetti said goodbye to the president in a much more sentimental way, although he also left him a reminder. “For many years I have admired your talent for defending the underprivileged,” he says in a published letter on their social networks. “I accompanied you in the epic and arduous campaign days, trying to achieve the dream of having a government of change,” she reiterates.

Benedetti was one of the first traditional politicians to launch into Petro’s nascent presidential campaign without hesitation, in 2020, when he sensed that the time had come for this opposition politician to win the presidency: he was then expelled from his party, La U , and shortly after he organized the first major campaign event in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla, in September 2021. “Gathering that number of people began to tell you that Petro could win,” he later told El PAÍS, recalling the crowds behind the candidate. in the public square.

He organized the meetings, counted the votes in each department, managed the agenda of today’s president, flew across the country with him. Who was then his private secretary in the Senate, Sarabia, was on the same plane. Once Petro won, although Benedetti wanted the Ministry of Defense, his loyalty in the campaign was not rewarded there but at the embassy in Venezuela, with the task of resuming diplomatic relations with Caracas. He moved away from the epicenter of power in Bogotá, where Sarabia remained, the young assistant who became president thanks to him. But the relationship, in these 10 months of the Petro government, has cooled with distance.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox See also Zelensky fired Ukraine's ambassador to Germany RECEIVE THE

The man who started in the Liberal party in the 1990s went to the heart of Uribismo when former president Álvaro Uribe won the elections in 2002 and Benedetti entered the House of Representatives from Bogotá after a term on the council. Just as he gave his political skills to Petrism in 2020, he did not hesitate two decades earlier to give Uribism the same kind of unconditional support: his campaign slogan for 2006, the year of the former president’s first re-election, was “100% with Uribe ”. In his second legislative term, from 2006 to 2010, he was already a senator for La U and also supported the second re-election (which the Constitutional Court eventually stopped).

“He gets into the office, makes the President laugh and, he says, sometimes makes him controversial. With his informal language, it is easy to believe that he does not mind telling him stories or news that others do not dare to tell him, ”said the magazine in 2007. Week of the relationship of Benedetti with Uribe. Five years later, the senator from La U sided with Juan Manuel Santos when the latter divorced from Uribismo and started the peace process with the former FARC guerrilla.

Those who have followed his political career with a magnifying glass would not define him today as an Uribista or a Petrista, nor with any intermediate surname. In some cases he has shown his liberal nature, such as when he opposed the criminalization of the minimum dose of drugs against the conservative majority of then-President Uribe. In fact, he has spoken openly about the problems he had with substance addiction several years ago, after his first divorce (he has been married four times). Those who have looked closely at this politician, however, also doubt him because of the investigations that have been opened by both the Prosecutor’s Office and the Supreme Court for alleged embezzlement of public funds or illicit enrichment. Hours before it was known that Petro was removing him from the government, a Supreme Court magistrate, the conservative Cristina Lombana, asked to investigate the prosecutor who filed an investigation against Benedetti for illicit enrichment of a public servant and aggravated money laundering (and who is the same one who asked to file a process against former President Uribe, something that the courts denied him). The former senator argues his innocence. None of the investigations have prospered.

For now Benedetti has not given interviews to the media, nor has he published anything other than his friendly letter to the president. That can change. He has had good relations with journalists since the first day of his political career. To his charisma, he added that he worked at the beginning of the 1990s at Telecaribe and at the QAP newscast, and his father was Ernesto Samper’s Minister of Communications (94-98). If he needs to talk, he has the number of all the media directors on his phone. But, with more than three decades of political career, he knows when it’s time to speak up and when it’s time to shut up. Whatever he needs to return to the center of power.

The outgoing ambassador, who subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.