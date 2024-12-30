Before becoming a sexologist, and even long before starting to write this space, I saw multi-orgasm as a kind of wild animalsomething impossible to master and uncontrollable. How can you not feel distressed at the thought of cumming a bunch of times without knowing how to put an end to it?

And although factors such as pornography or even the stigma surrounding female sexuality can contribute to this mythology around having several orgasms, the truth is that it could not be further from the truth: It is neither out of control nor a mystery.

In fact, from sexologythe explanation behind multi-orgasm is much less interesting than all that fiction. Which does not mean knowing how prolong the enjoyment own or someone else’s, continue to be fantastic.

To begin to explain it, the first thing you should know is that the orgasm It does not even occur in the genitalsneither in the hands, nor in the feet (although that massage makes you think so)…

That is to say, although we are clear about the localized sensation because it is where we are identifying that pleasure occurs, it is something that happens at the brain level thanks to any type of stimulation.

This means that, after the tension builds up – and the sensations increase – the orgasm comes as a climax, as a response, when the excitement level has reached the maximum.

And, after this, the intensity is decreasing more or less quickly.

Consistency, the ‘secret’ of multi-orgasm

This moment following the climax is known as “refractory period” and, in the case of men, it usually occurs almost like a plummet. But, in the case of women, it is like a soft landing, very gradual.

So ‘get back on track’ with stimulation At that stage, which may be just a few seconds later, it allows you to reach the summit again.

Contrary to the most widespread beliefs, as you can see, it is not something that happens simultaneously, by magic, nor is it an uncontrollable phenomenon.

How many times you are able to regain the pleasure will depend on many factors (if you feel like continuing, for now), but it does. high levels of sensitivity Previous sessions are the key to being able to repeat the sensation a while later.

To give you an idea, it is as if keeping the oven on after having baked a first cheesecake, instead of turning it off, you keep it fully operational as before and insert a new tray.

Taking advantage of that high temperature, in the end, you will have two desserts – or three if you add a third mold with the mixture. This, transferred to the intimate level, would translate into the phenomenon of multiorgasm.