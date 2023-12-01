Genoa – On the one hand, the multinational with interests in at least three continents. On the other, the company rooted in its land. No, let’s leave globalization and geopolitics aside. We talk about football and the many ways it can be done. Those of Genoa and Empoli, opponents tomorrow at Ferraris, have very distant starting points. Practically opposites. A global football, that of the rossoblù, which looks strongly to the future, decidedly more traditional, almost familiar, that of the Tuscans.

Genoa is owned by 777 Partners, a company based in You love me, which owns over 6 clubs around the world and is trying to replicate the winning model implemented by Red Bull and City Football Group. In Empoli, however, you can still feel the romantic provincial air of a few decades ago when it was the local entrepreneurs who invested in the local team. An increasingly rare commodity in Italy. Fabrizio Corsi, however, resists. And he has been doing it for more than thirty years, since in the 1990-1991 season, then 31 years old, he became the president of Empoli, then in Serie C.

Entrepreneur in the leather industry and high fashion sector in recent years Corsi managed to create the “Empoli model”. The rules are few and simple: a lean company with no more than 30 employees in addition to the players, no crazy expenses, family management, great care of the youth sector to grow talents to export but also a certain foresight in the choice of coaches. Everything, then, is made easier by the little pressure to which managers and players are subjected. Under Corsi’s presidency, 14 Serie A and 14 Serie B championships were played (the club went up and down several times) and a historic qualification in Europe was also achieved. Since the mid-80s, people like Luciano Spalletti, Silvio Baldini, Maurizio Sarri and Aurelio Andreazzoli, Spalletti’s deputy in his time at Udine and Roma and current coach of the Tuscans, have alternated on the bench. Among the most important players were Di Natale, Montella and Vannucchi while today, among the young talents born in the youth sector, there is twenty-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi who, however, seems destined to miss the match against Genoa due to the after-effects of an injury.

Fabrizio Corsi, president of Empoli, and his daughter Rebecca, vice-president and CEO of the Tuscan club, advisor to the Lega Serie A

About family management. Vice president and CEO of Empoli is Rebecca Corsi, 33-year-old daughter of the president who practically grew up in society. Rebecca, who recently became a mother, was elected councilor in the Football League and is the only woman present: since the time of Rosella Sensi in 2011 there has been no female figure at the top of the League. Genoa, however, since it changed hands from Enrico Preziosi to the Americans, has entered a new dimension, with a broader vision. Numbers, data, algorithms and a good youth sector are the basis of the 777’s strategies. With the exception of the participation in Sevilla, the rossoblù was the first club acquired by the US club.

777 football wants to look far ahead and, at the same time as the work of reorganizing the accounts, the objective is to have a sustainable club capable of being a protagonist in Serie A. To do this obviously results are needed and after last year’s promotion this year Genoa is playing a season in line with forecasts. We will now need to overcome the Empoli obstacle who, after the horror start with zero points in four days which led to the dismissal of Paolo Zanetti, is trying to make a turning point in the season with the return of “grandfather” Andreazzoli chosen by sporting director Pietro Accardi, a former Samp player who as manager is formed in Tuscany. The paths of the two clubs have different origins but a common goal: to continue to frequent the top levels of football that counts. And tomorrow’s three points at Ferraris will serve to continue the journey.