The last transfer made by the Barcelona this summer has been that of Memphis Depay. This same week the arrival was made official of the Dutchman, from Olympique de Lyon, totally free since he had just contract with the French club.
He thus joined the also free Agüero and Eric García, from Manchester City, and Emerson, repurchased for 9 ‘kilos’ from Betis. What it will not be free will be to remove it of the Barcelona club. Although it is not official, the clause that they have put would be around the 400 million euros. Almost nothing.
Depay arrives at Barcelona in the best moment of his life. At 27, he is a key man in the Dutch national team, one of the strongest in this European Championship, and has been chosen in the XI of the first phase. He has signed with the Barça team for just two years, but he is very much trusted.
The clause imposed is the best proof of it. The reason he’s only signed for two years is that Koeman’s continuity, who is his great supporter, on the team bench, is uncertain beyond next season. So, Memphis wants to have enough room to move in case things don’t go quite right for you.
It is clear that ‘via clause’ will not be able to leave, and hence the conditions of your contract. To see who is the handsome one who pays 400 million euros to take away …
